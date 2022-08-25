Recap: Burlington Stores Q2 Earnings

Burlington Stores BURL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Burlington Stores beat estimated earnings by 52.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was down $228.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 3.25 1.26 1.38 EPS Actual 0.54 2.53 1.36 1.94 Revenue Estimate 2.04B 2.78B 2.23B 2.05B Revenue Actual 1.93B 2.61B 2.30B 2.22B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Burlington Stores management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.7 and $4.3 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Burlington Stores visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.