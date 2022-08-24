Recap: Petco Health and Wellness Q2 Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $46.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Petco Health and Wellness's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.25 0.18 0.20 EPS Actual 0.17 0.28 0.20 0.25 Revenue Estimate 1.46B 1.49B 1.37B 1.36B Revenue Actual 1.48B 1.51B 1.44B 1.44B

