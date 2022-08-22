- Interactive media Company iMedia Brands Inc IMBI expects second-quarter FY22 sales of $133 million, a 17% year-on-year growth.
- The sales figure was below management's previously provided guidance by $25 million, driven primarily by three factors: an estimated $8 million net sales impact from ShopHQ not renewing the DISH Network Corp DISH carriage in the quarter, an estimated $7 million net sales impact from several business divestitures, and an estimated $6 million net sales impact from the Russian conflict on 123tv net sales in Germany.
- The company's Q2 inventory as of July 30, 2022, is expected to be $105 million, a decrease of $10 million compared to the inventory balance as of the end of Q1 2022.
- iMedia sees a net loss of $(14.3) million in the quarter. It sees an adjusted EBITDA of $5 million, a 37% decrease Y/Y, and an estimated $5 million below management's previously provided guidance.
- The company expects FY22 sales to grow 12% Y/Y to $615 million, denoting an approximate $60 million reduction from the low end of its previous full-year guidance.
- It sees FY22 adjusted EBITDA to be $41 million, representing an approximate $9 million reduction from the low end of its previous full-year guidance.
- Meanwhile, IMBI reiterated its previous guidance to report positive quarterly EPS in 4Q22.
- CEO Tim Peterman said, "And our flagship entertainment network, ShopHQ, was performing as expected until our negotiations with Dish stalled and we could not finalize the renewal terms by the renewal date."
- Price Action: IMBI shares are trading lower by 23.7% at $1.32 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.