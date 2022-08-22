Teleflex Beefs Up Its Bariatric Surgery Portfolio With This $170M Acquisition

- Teleflex Incorporated TFX has agreed to acquire Standard Bariatrics Inc for an upfront cash payment of $170 million and additional consideration of up to $130 million in milestone payments.
- Standard Bariatrics offers innovative powered stapling technology for bariatric surgery.
- The acquisition is expected to be completed in early Q4 of 2022.
- Related: Teleflex Shares Fall After Revised FY22 Outlook Lags Consensus.
- The Titan SGS from Standard Bariatrics addresses unmet needs in sleeve gastrectomy by offering surgeons the longest continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters.
- The company says this is a first-of-its-kind stapler that may help users achieve a more consistent and symmetrical sleeve pouch anatomy.
- "The acquisition of Standard Bariatrics adds an exciting and differentiated product serving the large and growing sleeve gastrectomy market, which we estimate to be approximately 120,000 procedures annually in the U.S. In addition, the deal enables Teleflex to leverage our strength in our existing bariatric surgeon call point," said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President & CEO.
- Teleflex plans to finance the acquisition at closing through borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
- The Titan SGS was commercially launched in Q3 of 2021. Standard Bariatrics' revenues for 2022 are expected to be approximately $15 million.
- For FY22, the transaction is not expected to contribute meaningfully to Teleflex revenue. It is expected to be approximately $0.10 dilutive to adjusted EPS.
- For FY23, the deal is expected to contribute between $30-$35 million of revenue and be approximately $0.10 - $0.15 dilutive to adjusted EPS.
- Price Action: TFX shares closed traded 0.85% lower at $240.12 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.