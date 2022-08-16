Premier's Q4 Sales, Profits Fall On Normalization Of COVID-19-Driven Demand

- Premier Inc PINC has reported Q4 FY22 revenue of $340.7 million, down 29% Y/Y, exceeding the consensus of $333.43 million.
- Supply Chain Services segment revenue decreased 40% to $232.7 million, primarily reflecting lower product revenue.
- Products revenue of $69.7 million declined 70%, primarily driven by lower demand and pricing, as the company expected, for pandemic-related supplies, which was partially offset by ongoing demand for commodity products.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $122.8 million increased 5% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS improved 2% to $0.61.
- The company's GAAP net income of $30.7 million decreased 39% from $50.7 million a year ago, primarily due to the impairment of certain capitalized software assets.
- Guidance: Premier expects FY233 adjusted EPS of $2.63 - $2.75, versus the analysts' consensus of $2.67.
- It sees FY23 sales of $1.38-$1.45 billion, down 1.25% Y/Y at the midpoint, compared to the consensus of $1.42 billion.
- The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $510-$530 million.
- Price Action: PINC shares traded lower by 0.48% at $38.31 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.