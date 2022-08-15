- Weber Inc WEBR reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 21% year-on-year to $528 million, beating the consensus of $526.17 million.
- Sales in the Americas decreased 19% Y/Y, EMEA fell 24%, and APAC dropped 5%.
- Gross profit for the quarter fell 49% Y/Y to $153.6 million, with the margin contracting Y/Y from 44.7% to 29.1%.
- The operating loss for the quarter was $(25) million. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million decreased 91.5% Y/Y.
- Loss per share for the quarter was $(0.41).
- Related: CEO Departure, Job Cuts, Dividend Suspension: Read More On Weber's Latest Update
- Weber held $40.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months totaled $(233.6) million.
- Alan Matula, interim CEO, said, "Our third quarter performance reflects the margin pressures we are experiencing as a result of global headwinds in our current operating environment."
- In addition, on August 12, 2022, the Board approved a restructuring plan, which included a workforce reduction of non-manufacturing and distribution headcount by at least 10%, including the termination of certain senior executives, the termination of certain lease and other contractual obligations and the disposal of certain other assets.
- Price Action: WEBR shares are trading higher by 9.39% at $7.57 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
