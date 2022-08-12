Friday's Market Minute: /ES Shows Strong Upward Momentum Near Potential Resistance

Equity indices have been on the move up this week, with the S&P 500 futures contract gaining about 1.9% as of yesterday’s close. Much of the gains came from Wednesday morning’s premarket surge after softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came through, and the move brought price above the previous highs from June. The /ES is now up more than 16% since bottoming out into yearly lows on June 17, and also notched a strong close above 252-day Exponential Moving Average.
Some bullish activity to note includes the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which tracks momentum. It’s on the verge of crossing above 70, which represents the overbought area. This is typically regarded as a bullish sign; however, the /ES has typically spent little time in these extreme areas, so be on the lookout for a change in momentum.
However, the contract is also very close to a potential resistance point in the yearly 50% Linear Regression Channel (an indicator that helps traders gauge whether price is at fair vs. extreme value). This indicator showing a reading near 4233 and price failed to break above it yesterday, so this could be an interesting area to track heading into the week’s close. Another important upside point to watch is 4,300, as this represents a triple-top from April-May.
