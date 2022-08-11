Hall Of Fame Resort: Q2 Earnings Insights

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hall Of Fame Resort beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $322 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 11.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hall Of Fame Resort's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.11 -0.11 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.08 0.13 -0.08 0.16 Revenue Estimate 2.50M 5.20M 4.00M 6.00M Revenue Actual 2.11M 3.01M 3.48M 2.36M

To track all earnings releases for Hall Of Fame Resort visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.