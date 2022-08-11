Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings

Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $28.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mister Car Wash's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.08 0.10 0.09 EPS Actual 0.11 0.10 0.11 0.14 Revenue Estimate 214.62M 188.68M 188.16M 193.20M Revenue Actual 219.42M 191.46M 194.31M 197.08M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Mister Car Wash management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.36 and $0.39 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Mister Car Wash visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.