Thursday's Market Minute: Walt Disney (DIS) Bucks Streaming Trend, Subscribers Inch Higher In 3Q

Walt Disney is proving not all streaming companies are created equal. Its direct-to-consumer business Disney+ added 14.4M subscribers in the third quarter, and nearly all the additions were from outside North America. The Street had been anticipating just 10 million additions, according to FactSet. This brings Disney+ subscribers to 152.2M, and 221M in total when considering its other services Hulu and EPSN+.
Contrast these results with Netflix – which a month ago posted a loss of nearly 1M accounts for the period that ran from April through June. Disney’s total count of 221M subscribers topped Netflix’s second quarter, which came in at 210.67M.
To further monetize its streaming business, Disney announced plans to launch an ad-supported Disney+ tier in the U.S. by the end of this year, which is expected to cost $7.99 per month (or the same price it charges now without adds). The non-ad tier will increase to $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year, with Hulu’s premium subscription rising to $14.99 per month. ESPN+ price hikes were already announced ahead of earnings and will go into effect at the end of August.
For consumers looking to find the best ‘bang for their buck’, the price of bundling Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be a dollar per month cheaper with ads at $12.99 (vs. the current price of $13.99 ad-free). The premium version of the bundle will cost $19.99 monthly. Regarding the pricing updates, management said they are providing a greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of viewers, and appeal to an even broader audience.
But not all was positive in the streaming space for Disney. The company lowered its long-term forecast for Disney+ subscriber growth, saying it now expects to sign up 135-165M to its core service, and roughly 80M to its lower-cost Asian service known as Hotstar - bringing its total range to 215-245M net subscribers by September of 2024. This is meaningfully different tone from the likings of CEO Bob Chapek a few months ago, who forecasted 230-260M total subscribers for Disney+, which he called “very achievable”.
Ahead of the results, Disney shares had shed 28% this year, but gained 4% amid the broader market rally on Wednesday and ripped higher following the earnings.
Image sourced from Shutterstock
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.