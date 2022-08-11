Why Matterport Stock Is Charging Higher Today

Matterport Inc MTTR shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.
Matterport reported second-quarter revenue of $28.48 million, which missed the estimate of $29.6 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 12 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share.
Matterport said it increased its subscriber count by 52% in the quarter, bringing total subscribers up to 616,000.
"Our laser focus on delivering measurable customer value for large enterprises and small businesses alike is fueling our growth and scaling our platform," said RJ Pittman, chairman and CEO of Matterport.
Matterport expects third-quarter revenue to be between $35 million and $37 million versus the estimate of $32.94 million. The company expects a third-quarter earnings loss in the range of 13 to 15 cents per share.
Full-year revenue is expected to be between $132 million and $138 million versus the estimate of $127.47 million.
Following the company's quarterly results, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Matterport with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $5 to $7.
See Also: Benzinga Before The Bell: iPhone 14 Might Be Costlier, Coinbase Face Another SEC Probe, Binance Sees Crypto User Growth And Other Top Financial Stories Thursday, August 11
MTTR Price Action: Matterport has a 52-week high of $21.20 and a 52-week low of $3.51.
The stock was up 21.4% at $6.30 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of Matterport.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.