Better Choice Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Better Choice Co BTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Better Choice Co missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $5.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Better Choice Co's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 -0.09 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.20 -0.07 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 15.24M 11.01M 12.70M 10.90M Revenue Actual 17.01M 10.99M 13.20M 10.99M

