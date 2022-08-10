AppLovin Corp APP reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16% year-over-year to $766.23 million, missing the consensus of $839.67 million.
The increase was led by a +118% Y/Y increase in Software Platform revenue to $318 million, and its Segment Adjusted EBITDA grew 114% Y/Y to $197 million, a 62% margin.
Apps revenue declined 12% Y/Y to $459 million due to a decline in the Project Makeover app; and Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 21% Y/Y to $73 million, a 16% margin.
Related: AppLovin Offers To Acquire Unity In $20B Deal: What Investors Should Know And 3 Stocks To Watch
Software Platform Enterprise Clients (SPEC) grew 142% Y/Y to 503. NDBRR was +204%.
Adjusted EPS was $(0.06), down from $0.04 in 2Q21. The operating income increased 52.5% Y/Y to $53.35 million, and the margin expanded by 165 bps to 6.9%.
Also Read: Unity Software Reports Q2 Earnings In Wake Of AppLovin M&A Offer: Revenue Miss, Guidance Disappointment And More
Adjusted EBITDA increased 47% Y/Y to $270 million and margin improved to 35% from 27% in 2Q21. The company has repurchased ~$339 million of stock through August 10, 2022, at a weighted average price of ~$38 per share.
APP’s Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $75.09 million, compared to $152.27 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $951.56 million as of June 31, 2022.
FY22 Outlook: AppLovin expects total revenue of $2.84 billion - $3.140 billion (prior $3.14 billion - $3.440 billion) vs. consensus of $3.29 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 37% - 40%.
Price Action: APP shares are trading lower by 11.10% at $35.99 during the post-market session on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.