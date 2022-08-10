- Xometry Inc XMTR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 89% year-on-year, to $95.62 million, beating the consensus of $93.08 million.
- Marketplace Active Buyers increased 40% to 33,491 as of June 30, 2022.
- The gross profit for the quarter rose 217% Y/Y to $37.7 million with a gross margin of 39.4%.
- The loss from operations widened to $(15.6) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(8.3) million.
- The company held $356.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Adjusted loss per share for the quarter narrowed to $(0.18) versus $(1.14) a year ago.
- Outlook: Xometry sees FY22 revenue of $395 million - $400 million (prior view $392.0 million - $400.0 million) versus the estimate of $397.09 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(33) million - $(31) million (prior view $(36.0) million - $(32.0) million.
- The company expects Q3 revenue of $102 million - $104 million versus the estimate of $103.90 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(7) million - $(6) million.
- Price Action: XMTR shares are trading higher by 21.1% at $50.79 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.