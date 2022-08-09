Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings

Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 6.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Onto Innovation's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.11 0.92 0.80 EPS Actual 1.31 1.23 0.98 0.92 Revenue Estimate 232.00M 215.20M 195.34M 177.72M Revenue Actual 241.35M 225.64M 200.59M 193.39M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Onto Innovation management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $1.21 and $1.42 per share.

