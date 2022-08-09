Barrett Business Services: Return On Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Barrett Business Services BBSI earned $18.01 million, a 6154.86% increase from the preceding quarter. Barrett Business Services also posted a total of $262.18 million in sales, a 6.41% increase since Q1. Barrett Business Services earned $288 thousand, and sales totaled $246.38 million in Q1.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Barrett Business Services posted an ROIC of 13.23%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROIC is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROIC shows Barrett Business Services is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of invested capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Barrett Business Services, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 13.23% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Barrett Business Services reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.48/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.82/share.

