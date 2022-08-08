Recap: PowerSchool Holdings Q2 Earnings

PowerSchool Holdings PWSC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PowerSchool Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $12.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PowerSchool Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.09 0.12 0.13 EPS Actual 0.16 0.14 -0.04 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 147.04M 141.69M 144.34M 142 Revenue Actual 149.59M 146.09M 148.95M 145.40M

