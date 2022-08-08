Recap: PowerSchool Holdings Q2 Earnings

PowerSchool Holdings PWSC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PowerSchool Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $12.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PowerSchool Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.09
|0.12
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.14
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|147.04M
|141.69M
|144.34M
|142
|Revenue Actual
|149.59M
|146.09M
|148.95M
|145.40M
