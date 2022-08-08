ICU Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

ICU Medical ICUI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ICU Medical missed estimated earnings by 26.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.86.

Revenue was up $239.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ICU Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.78 1.64 1.80 1.64 EPS Actual 1.82 1.82 2.07 1.88 Revenue Estimate 553.17M 319.90M 314.30M 305.43M Revenue Actual 543.12M 340.52M 336.06M 321.68M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ICU Medical management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.2 and $6.8 per share.

