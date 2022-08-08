Read How FREYR Battery Performed In Q2

- FREYR Battery SA FREY reported a second-quarter net income of $4.67 million, compared to a loss of $(8.04) million a year ago, reflecting a $33.4 million gain on the fair value adjustment to warrant liability.
- Loss from operations expanded to $(31.53) million versus $(10.22) million in 2Q21.
- EPS improved to $0.04 from a $(0.21) loss last year.
- Net cash used in operating activities year-to-date of $(50.43) million, compared to $(10.32) million a year ago.
- As of June 30, 2022, FREYR had cash and equivalents of $488.4 million.
- In June, FREYR's Board sanctioned the construction of its first commercial-scale battery manufacturing facility, the 29 GWh nameplate capacity Giga Arctic development in Mo i Rana, Norway.
- "Looking ahead to the second half of 2022 and beyond, our team is focused on executing construction of the Customer Qualification Plant and Giga Arctic projects in Mo i Rana, formalizing commitments with our financial, governmental, and strategic partners to accelerate our growth, and increasing our presence across the battery value chain," said CEO Tom Einar Jensen.
- Price Action: FREY shares are trading lower by 5.24% at $10.69 during the market session on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.