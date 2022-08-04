Monster Beverage: Q2 Earnings Insights

Monster Beverage MNST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Monster Beverage missed estimated earnings by 27.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was up $193.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.61
|0.67
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.60
|0.63
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|1.43B
|1.33B
|1.40B
|1.39B
|Revenue Actual
|1.52B
|1.43B
|1.41B
|1.46B
To track all earnings releases for Monster Beverage visit their earnings calendar here.
