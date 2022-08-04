Clorox, Crocs And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 43.6% to $620.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 36.2% to $3.9709 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- SiTime Corporation SITM dipped 33.8% to $138.70. SiTime posted upbeat quarterly results, but lowered its forecast for the year.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY dropped 29.4% to $12.79 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Gannett Co., Inc. GCI fell 28% to $2.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS dipped 27% to $16.10 after the company reported Q2 results and announced acquisition of the assets of Delaware Energy Services, LLC.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. USPH dipped 25.5% to $94.55 following weak quarterly results.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. LQDT dropped 20.7% to $17.77 following Q3 results.
- United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS dipped 20.3% to $25.74 following weak quarterly sales.
- DXC Technology Company DXC declined 18.8% to $25.61 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Ball Corporation BALL dropped 18% to $59.77.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation OCN dropped 17.2% to $29.14 following earnings miss.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI dipped 16.8% to $45.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and cut FY22 adjusted EPS guidance.
- Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 16.6% to $52.44 after the company issued in-line guidance and slightly lowered its FY22 service revenue outlook.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dropped 15.6% to $22.70 as the stock pulled back following its recent surge. The stock has seen continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM dipped 15.1% to $58.58. Tandem Diabetes Care posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Medifast, Inc. MED fell 15% to $145.95 after the company lowered its FY22 forecast.
- Itron, Inc. ITRI dropped 14.6% to $50.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV shares fell 14.3% to $26.52 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Perficient, Inc. PRFT dropped 13.2% to $95.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO dipped 12.7% to $51.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Crocs, Inc. CROX fell 12.3% to $67.84 after the company issued Q3 sales and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD dropped 12.3% to $21.47 following Q1 results.
- CSG Systems International, Inc. CSGS dipped 11.7% to $58.06 following Q2 earnings.
- DC Energy, Inc. PDCE dipped 11.4% to $55.47.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK fell 11.3% to $88.06.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA dropped 10.3% to $64.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 10.3% to $18.40 following weak quarterly sales.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dropped 10% to $26.50 on profit taking after the stock surged last week.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN dipped 8.7% to $4.7550.
- APA Corporation APA fell 7.4% to $31.90 following Q2 results.
- The Clorox Company CLX fell 5.9% to $136.11 following downbeat quarterly sales.
