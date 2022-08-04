- Zoetis Inc ZTS has reported Q2 FY22 revenue of $2.05 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y, almost in line with the consensus of $2.04
- Adjusted EPS was $1.20, +1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.22.
- Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.09 billion, +9%.
- Sales of companion animal products increased 13%, driven by growth across the parasiticide portfolio, primarily Simparica Trio for dogs.
- Sales of livestock products declined due to generic competition for Draxxin and continued weakness in beef & dairy consumer markets.
- The poultry portfolio declined due to the expanded use of lower-cost alternatives and generic competition for Zoamix, the Company's option for antibiotics in medicated feed additives.
- Sales of swine products grew primarily from higher disease prevalence and favorable market conditions for producers.
- Revenue in the International segment increased 2% to $943 million.
- Guidance: Zoetis expects FY22 sales of $8.23 - $8.33 billion, compared to $8.23 - $8.38 billion expected earlier and the consensus of $8.29 billion.
- The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $4.97 - $5.05, down from the previous guidance of $4.99 - $5.09.
- Price Action: ZTS shares are down 3.84% at $173.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
