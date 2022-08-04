These Analysts Lower Price Targets On Match Group Following Q2 Results

Shares of Match Group, Inc. MTCH dropped sharply on Wednesday reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales, after the closing bell on Tuesday.
Match Group reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $795 million, missing the consensus of $805.58 million. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.11), compared to $0.46 in 2Q21.
Match said it sees Q3 revenue of $790 million to $800 million, vs. a consensus of $885.21 million. It expects an adjusted operating income of $255 million to $260 million, implying a margin of 32% at the midpoints.
Match Group shares dropped 17.6% to close at $63.24 on Wednesday.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Match Group following the release of results.
- Keybanc lowered price target on the stock from $90 to $82. However, Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Match Group with an Overweight.
- Piper Sandler reduced Match Group price target from $125 to $80. However, Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
- Oppenheimer lowered the price target on the stock from $100 to $78. However, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Susquehanna cut the price target on the stock from $100 to $85. However, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Positive rating on the stock.
- Deutsche Bank lowered Match Group’s price target from $100 to $85. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black maintained the stock with a Buy.
- Cowen & Co. reduced price target on Match Group from $128 to $100. However, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
