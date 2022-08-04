Recap: Becton, Dickinson Q3 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson BDX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Becton, Dickinson beat estimated earnings by 6.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.5.

Revenue was down $249.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Becton, Dickinson's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.99 2.85 2.46 2.44 EPS Actual 3.18 3.64 2.59 2.74 Revenue Estimate 4.85B 4.76B 4.91B 4.51B Revenue Actual 5.01B 5.00B 5.13B 4.89B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Becton, Dickinson management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $11.28 and $11.35 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Becton, Dickinson visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.