Albemarle: Q2 Earnings Insights

Albemarle ALB reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Albemarle beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $3.45 versus an estimate of $3.2.

Revenue was up $706.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 9.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albemarle's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.63 0.99 0.77 0.83 EPS Actual 2.38 1.01 1.05 0.89 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 894.47M 770.38M 788.60M Revenue Actual 1.13B 894.20M 830.57M 773.90M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Albemarle management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $19.25 and $22.25 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Albemarle visit their earnings calendar here.

