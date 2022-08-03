Intercept Shares Jump After Reissuing Annual Guidance

- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT completed the sale of its international business for $405 million in upfront consideration.
- The company held a pre-submission meeting with FDA in July and plans to resubmit the marketing application NDA for OCA in fibrosis due to NASH by the end of 2022.
- Q2 Ocaliva adjusted net sales in PBC reached $100.4 million. The U.S. net sales of $71.8 million, +5% Y/Y.
- The company reported a net loss of $(7.5) million, a decrease compared to a net loss of $(11.1) million in Q2 FY21.
- ICPT held cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment debt securities for sale of approximately $412.3 million.
- Guidance: After suspending guidance due to the impact and lack of clarity on the timing for closing the sale of international business, ICPT reissued FY22 Ocaliva adjusted sales guidance of $325 million - $345 million from $375 million - $405 million.
- It reissued adjusted operating expense guidance of $335 million - $365 million from $360 million - $390 million.
- Price Action: ICPT shares are up 13.7% at $13.93 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.