Earnings Outlook For Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.54.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.06 0.02 0.15 0.18 Price Change % -3.1% -7.76% 26.48% -2.35%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares were trading at $8.86 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

