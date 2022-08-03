LL Flooring Shares Slide On Missing Q2 Street Expectation

by

LL Flooring Holdings Inc LL reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.8% year-on-year to $299 million, missing the consensus of $303.20 million.

reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.8% year-on-year to $299 million, missing the consensus of $303.20 million. Merchandise sales decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $257.57 million, while Services sales declined 1.1% to $41.39 million.

Comparable store sales decreased 3.1% versus last year but increased 28.2% on a two-year stack basis and 6.9% on a three-year stack basis.

Adjusted EPS was $0.13, missing the consensus of $0.23.

The gross margin contracted by 170 bps to 35.7%. The adjusted gross margin was 36.1%, down by 130 bps.

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales of 34.1%, up 230 bps.

The operating margin was 1.6%, down 390 bps, and the adjusted operating margin was 2%, down 360 bps.

LL Flooring’s net cash used in operating activities for year-to-date totaled $(75.98) million, compared to cash provided of $53.33 million a year ago.

As of June 30, 2022, the company had liquidity of $186.9 million, consisting of excess availability under its Credit Agreement of $181.9 million and cash and equivalents of $5 million.

During the quarter LL made cash payments of $7 million to repurchase 571,332 shares at an average cost of $12.25 per share.

LL expects to open 20 to 22 new stores in 2022.

The company states that it continues to navigate uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment related to inflation, consumer spending, global supply chain disruptions, COVID-19, and a challenging labor market. As a result, it is not providing financial guidance at this time.

Price Action: LL shares are trading lower by 7.55% at $8.94 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.