Recap: Sapiens Intl Corp Q2 Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp missed estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $4.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.30 0.29 0.26 EPS Actual 0.31 0.32 0.31 0.29 Revenue Estimate 117.17M 120.48M 117.94M 112.54M Revenue Actual 117.69M 119.22M 117.81M 114.41M

