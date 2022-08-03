Moderna: Q2 Earnings Insights

Moderna MRNA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Earnings
Moderna beat estimated earnings by 14.16%, reporting an EPS of $5.24 versus an estimate of $4.59.
Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $3.37 which was followed by a 8.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Moderna's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.21
|9.90
|9.09
|6.04
|EPS Actual
|8.58
|11.29
|7.70
|6.46
|Revenue Estimate
|4.43B
|6.79B
|6.23B
|4.28B
|Revenue Actual
|6.07B
|7.21B
|4.97B
|4.35B
