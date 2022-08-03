Moderna: Q2 Earnings Insights

Moderna MRNA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Moderna beat estimated earnings by 14.16%, reporting an EPS of $5.24 versus an estimate of $4.59.

Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $3.37 which was followed by a 8.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Moderna's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 5.21 9.90 9.09 6.04 EPS Actual 8.58 11.29 7.70 6.46 Revenue Estimate 4.43B 6.79B 6.23B 4.28B Revenue Actual 6.07B 7.21B 4.97B 4.35B

To track all earnings releases for Moderna visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.