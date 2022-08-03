Recap: Dana Q2 Earnings

Dana DAN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dana missed estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dana's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.21 0.48 0.53 EPS Actual 0.16 0 0.41 0.59 Revenue Estimate 2.24B 2.17B 2.09B 2.11B Revenue Actual 2.48B 2.27B 2.20B 2.21B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Dana management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.6 and $0.9 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Dana visit their earnings calendar here.

