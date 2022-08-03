Recap: Donnelley Financial Solutions Q2 Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solns beat estimated earnings by 73.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was down $1.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Donnelley Financial Solns's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.04 0.79 0.93 EPS Actual 0.82 1.07 1.36 1.38 Revenue Estimate 219.88M 229.03M 210.00M 234.50M Revenue Actual 211.00M 232.80M 247.70M 267.50M

To track all earnings releases for Donnelley Financial Solns visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.