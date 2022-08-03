Recap: Donnelley Financial Solutions Q2 Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Donnelley Financial Solns beat estimated earnings by 73.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was down $1.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 4.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Donnelley Financial Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|1.04
|0.79
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|1.07
|1.36
|1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|219.88M
|229.03M
|210.00M
|234.50M
|Revenue Actual
|211.00M
|232.80M
|247.70M
|267.50M
