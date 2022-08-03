Recap: Criteo Q2 Earnings

Criteo CRTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Criteo beat estimated earnings by 34.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was down $5.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Criteo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|1.08
|0.37
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|1.44
|0.64
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|218.44M
|273.92M
|205.02M
|208.65M
|Revenue Actual
|216.92M
|276.19M
|210.96M
|220.23M
