Recap: Criteo Q2 Earnings

Criteo CRTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Criteo beat estimated earnings by 34.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was down $5.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Criteo's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 1.08 0.37 0.47 EPS Actual 0.53 1.44 0.64 0.63 Revenue Estimate 218.44M 273.92M 205.02M 208.65M Revenue Actual 216.92M 276.19M 210.96M 220.23M

