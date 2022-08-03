Recap: Daqo New Energy Q2 Earnings

Daqo New Energy DQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Daqo New Energy beat estimated earnings by 33.44%, reporting an EPS of $8.18 versus an estimate of $6.13.
Revenue was up $802.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|6.81
|4.58
|3.11
|2.54
|EPS Actual
|6.99
|1.97
|3.84
|3.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.18B
|698.65M
|548.23M
|407.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.28B
|395.55M
|585.78M
|441.37M
To track all earnings releases for Daqo New Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.