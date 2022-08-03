Recap: Daqo New Energy Q2 Earnings

Daqo New Energy DQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Daqo New Energy beat estimated earnings by 33.44%, reporting an EPS of $8.18 versus an estimate of $6.13.

Revenue was up $802.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 6.81 4.58 3.11 2.54 EPS Actual 6.99 1.97 3.84 3.06 Revenue Estimate 1.18B 698.65M 548.23M 407.00M Revenue Actual 1.28B 395.55M 585.78M 441.37M

