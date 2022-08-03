AmerisourceBergen: Q3 Earnings Insights

AmerisourceBergen ABC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AmerisourceBergen beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.62 versus an estimate of $2.57.
Revenue was up $6.66 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AmerisourceBergen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.93
|2.57
|2.36
|2.03
|EPS Actual
|3.22
|2.58
|2.39
|2.16
|Revenue Estimate
|57.27B
|59.45B
|57.33B
|52.05B
|Revenue Actual
|57.72B
|59.63B
|58.91B
|53.41B
To track all earnings releases for AmerisourceBergen visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.