Recap: ALLETE Q2 Earnings

ALLETE ALE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ALLETE beat estimated earnings by 6.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $37.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ALLETE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.31
|1.06
|0.71
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.18
|0.53
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|353.25M
|327.65M
|300.20M
|293.93M
|Revenue Actual
|383.50M
|399.00M
|345.40M
|335.60M
To track all earnings releases for ALLETE visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews