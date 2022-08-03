Recap: ALLETE Q2 Earnings

ALLETE ALE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ALLETE beat estimated earnings by 6.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $37.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ALLETE's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.06 0.71 0.56 EPS Actual 1.27 1.18 0.53 0.53 Revenue Estimate 353.25M 327.65M 300.20M 293.93M Revenue Actual 383.50M 399.00M 345.40M 335.60M

To track all earnings releases for ALLETE visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.