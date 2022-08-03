Trane Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Trane Technologies TT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trane Technologies beat estimated earnings by 2.37%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $2.11.
Revenue was up $360.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trane Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.31
|1.78
|1.89
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|1.36
|1.80
|1.92
|Revenue Estimate
|3.16B
|3.55B
|3.78B
|3.75B
|Revenue Actual
|3.36B
|3.57B
|3.72B
|3.83B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Trane Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.05 and $7.15 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Trane Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.