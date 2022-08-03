Recap: CVS Health Q2 Earnings

CVS Health CVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CVS Health beat estimated earnings by 10.6%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.17.
Revenue was up $8.02 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CVS Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.15
|1.83
|1.78
|2.06
|EPS Actual
|2.22
|1.98
|1.97
|2.42
|Revenue Estimate
|75.39B
|75.55B
|70.49B
|70.11B
|Revenue Actual
|76.83B
|76.60B
|73.79B
|72.62B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
CVS Health management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $8.4 and $8.6 per share.
To track all earnings releases for CVS Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.