Recap: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 2.41%, reporting an EPS of $9.77 versus an estimate of $9.54.
Revenue was down $2.28 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.45 which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|10.04
|18.11
|9.49
|17.69
|EPS Actual
|11.49
|23.72
|15.37
|25.80
|Revenue Estimate
|2.73B
|4.47B
|2.79B
|3.89B
|Revenue Actual
|2.96B
|4.95B
|3.45B
|5.14B
To track all earnings releases for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
