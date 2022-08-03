Everi Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Everi Holdings EVRI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Earnings

Everi Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $24.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Everi Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.36 0.07 0.26 EPS Actual 0.31 0.88 0.41 0.36 Revenue Estimate 168.74M 167.48M 161.50M 161.53M Revenue Actual 175.62M 180.39M 168.30M 172.58M

