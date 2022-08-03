Everi Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Everi Holdings EVRI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Everi Holdings reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $24.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Everi Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.36
|0.07
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.88
|0.41
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|168.74M
|167.48M
|161.50M
|161.53M
|Revenue Actual
|175.62M
|180.39M
|168.30M
|172.58M
To track all earnings releases for Everi Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews