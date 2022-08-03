Recap: DISH Network Q2 Earnings

DISH Network DISH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DISH Network beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was down $277.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 19.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DISH Network's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.87
|0.91
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.87
|0.88
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|4.38B
|4.47B
|4.45B
|4.43B
|Revenue Actual
|4.33B
|4.45B
|4.45B
|4.49B
To track all earnings releases for DISH Network visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews