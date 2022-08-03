SiteOne Landscape Supply: Q2 Earnings Insights

SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
SiteOne Landscape Supply beat estimated earnings by 0.99%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $3.04.
Revenue was up $133.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 8.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SiteOne Landscape Supply's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.27
|1.25
|2.37
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.60
|1.74
|2.70
|Revenue Estimate
|748.51M
|745.48M
|905.63M
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|805.30M
|805.20M
|936.40M
|1.08B
