Dorian LPG: Q1 Earnings Insights

Earnings

Dorian LPG beat estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $13.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dorian LPG's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.83 0.11 0.24 EPS Actual 0.62 0.34 0.25 0.13 Revenue Estimate 77.43M 73.33M 54.19M 59.10M Revenue Actual 79.58M 68.60M 63.09M 62.95M

