Recap: Enterprise Products Partners Q2 Earnings

Enterprise Prods Partners EPD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enterprise Prods Partners beat estimated earnings by 4.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $6.61 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Prods Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.54 0.52 0.5 EPS Actual 0.59 0.47 0.52 0.5 Revenue Estimate 10.51B 10.00B 8.69B 7.56B Revenue Actual 13.01B 11.37B 10.83B 9.45B

To track all earnings releases for Enterprise Prods Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.