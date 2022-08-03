Recap: Enterprise Products Partners Q2 Earnings

Enterprise Prods Partners EPD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Enterprise Prods Partners beat estimated earnings by 4.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $6.61 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enterprise Prods Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.54
|0.52
|0.5
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.47
|0.52
|0.5
|Revenue Estimate
|10.51B
|10.00B
|8.69B
|7.56B
|Revenue Actual
|13.01B
|11.37B
|10.83B
|9.45B
