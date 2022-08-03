Cedar Fair: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cedar Fair FUN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cedar Fair missed estimated earnings by 36.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.41.

Revenue was up $285.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cedar Fair's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -1.92 -0.43 2.45 -1.11 EPS Actual -1.56 -0.48 2.60 -1.04 Revenue Estimate 76.93M 301.00M 663.44M 224.50M Revenue Actual 98.83M 350.94M 753.40M 224.14M

