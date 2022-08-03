Cedar Fair: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cedar Fair FUN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Earnings
Cedar Fair missed estimated earnings by 36.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was up $285.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cedar Fair's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.92
|-0.43
|2.45
|-1.11
|EPS Actual
|-1.56
|-0.48
|2.60
|-1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|76.93M
|301.00M
|663.44M
|224.50M
|Revenue Actual
|98.83M
|350.94M
|753.40M
|224.14M
