Recap: United Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

United Therapeutics UTHR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 41.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $4.12.

Revenue was up $20.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.69 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.34 3.72 3.59 3.02 EPS Actual 5.03 3.51 4.16 4.09 Revenue Estimate 420.02M 427.62M 421.45M 378.75M Revenue Actual 461.90M 415.20M 444.70M 446.50M

To track all earnings releases for United Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.