Recap: United Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

United Therapeutics UTHR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
United Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 41.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $4.12.
Revenue was up $20.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.69 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.34
|3.72
|3.59
|3.02
|EPS Actual
|5.03
|3.51
|4.16
|4.09
|Revenue Estimate
|420.02M
|427.62M
|421.45M
|378.75M
|Revenue Actual
|461.90M
|415.20M
|444.70M
|446.50M
