$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $11,000 Today

Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.7%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In LOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of LOW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,813.74 today based on a price of $190.35 for LOW at the time of writing.

Lowe's Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

