Kopin: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kopin KOPN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kopin missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kopin's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.04 -0.02 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 12.03M 12.80M 10.30M 11.16M Revenue Actual 11.58M 13.20M 10.89M 9.90M

To track all earnings releases for Kopin visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.