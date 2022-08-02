Kopin: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kopin KOPN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Kopin missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kopin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|12.03M
|12.80M
|10.30M
|11.16M
|Revenue Actual
|11.58M
|13.20M
|10.89M
|9.90M
