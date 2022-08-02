Recap: Westlake Chemical Q2 Earnings

Westlake Chemical WLKP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Westlake Chemical missed estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $126.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Westlake Chemical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.42
|0.51
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.84
|0.36
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|316.30M
|269.95M
|272.51M
|298.44M
|Revenue Actual
|362.40M
|330.46M
|293.97M
|322.23M
