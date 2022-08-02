Recap: Westlake Chemical Q2 Earnings

Westlake Chemical WLKP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westlake Chemical missed estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $126.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westlake Chemical's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.42 0.51 0.54 EPS Actual 0.46 0.84 0.36 0.71 Revenue Estimate 316.30M 269.95M 272.51M 298.44M Revenue Actual 362.40M 330.46M 293.97M 322.23M

To track all earnings releases for Westlake Chemical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.