Oatly Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oatly Group OTLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Oatly Group beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $31.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oatly Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|161.78M
|174.22M
|185.95M
|147.21M
|Revenue Actual
|166.19M
|185.93M
|171.06M
|146.15M
