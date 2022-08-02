Oatly Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Oatly Group OTLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oatly Group beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $31.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oatly Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.09 -0.09 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.13 -0.07 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 161.78M 174.22M 185.95M 147.21M Revenue Actual 166.19M 185.93M 171.06M 146.15M

To track all earnings releases for Oatly Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.